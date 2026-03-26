Mourya Concepts marks 20 years with employee-first initiatives, distributes 135 two-wheelers

Bengaluru : Mourya Concepts marked its 20th anniversary with a major employee welfare initiative, distributing 135 two-wheelers to its workforce across India, reinforcing its people-first philosophy.

With a growing national footprint of 45 branches and a workforce of over 330 employees, the company continues to expand, driven by a focus on employment generation and workforce empowerment.

In line with its progressive outlook, Mourya Concepts also recently gifted six Mahindra BE6 electric vehicles worth ₹1.5 crore, highlighting its emphasis on sustainability and future-ready practices.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder Vaynugopal said, “Our employees are the backbone of our organisation. This initiative underscores our commitment to enhancing their mobility, improving productivity, and supporting their overall growth.”

Over the past two decades, the company has built a strong presence in sectors such as valuation, chartered engineering, and real estate services. Its journey continues to be anchored in trust, expansion, and meaningful job creation across the country.