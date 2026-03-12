MP Brijesh Chowta Raises Coastal Erosion Issue in Lok Sabha

New Delhi/Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta on Thursday raised concern over the growing problem of coastal erosion in parts of the district, particularly along the Ullal–Someshwara belt, in the Lok Sabha.

Raising the issue under Rule 377, Chowta said a significant stretch of the district’s coastline was facing erosion, posing a serious threat to coastal habitations, infrastructure and the livelihoods of fishing communities.

According to him, out of the 36.66-km coastline in Dakshina Kannada district, nearly 17.74 km — about 48.4 per cent — has been classified as eroding. The figure, he noted, is considerably higher than the state average of 24 per cent and the national average of 33.6 per cent.

He further pointed out that only around 21.9 per cent of the district’s coastline remains stable, which is significantly lower compared to neighbouring coastal districts.

Chowta attributed the worsening situation to repeated monsoon wave action, changing coastal patterns, climate variability and certain unplanned coastal interventions that have accelerated shoreline retreat in several locations.

The erosion, he said, has already caused damage to houses, roads and public infrastructure, besides posing a serious challenge to traditional fishing communities dependent on coastal ecosystems.

With the southwest monsoon approaching, the MP urged the Centre to take immediate preventive and mitigation measures to protect vulnerable coastal areas.

He called upon the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in coordination with the Ministry of Earth Sciences, to prepare a comprehensive district-level coastal protection plan for Dakshina Kannada and provide dedicated financial support for urgent protection works.

Chowta stressed that timely intervention was essential to safeguard coastal communities and ensure the long-term stability of the district’s shoreline.