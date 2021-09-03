MP writes to Kathi, seeks renaming of Rajiv Gandhi National Park after Cariappa

Mysuru: Mysuru- Kodagu M P Pratap Simha has written a letter to State Forest Minister Umesh Kathi, urging him to rename Nagarhole Rajiv Gandhi National Park after Field Marshal K M Cariappa National Park. "Thousands of heroes from tiny district of Kodagu are serving in defence forces. The first Field Marshal K M Cariappa was also a native of Kodagu and is pride of the country. By naming the park after great warrior we can honour heroes of the district," he said in the letter.



He said an online campaign is also going on in this regard. The demand comes after Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government decided to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park on the north bank of the Brahmaputra as Orang National Park. Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah termed the Assam government's decision as foolish.

The online campaign for renaming Nagarhole tiger reserve after Cariappa was launched after the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre recently renamed country's highest sporting honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand.