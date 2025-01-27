MP’s ‘return to roots’ concept clicks Mangalore SEZ Receives Rs. 300 Crore Investment from Germany’s ETAG Group

Mangalore: In a major boost to the region’s economic prospects, ETAG Energietechnik Pvt. Ltd., part of the European Technology Alliance Group, has signed an Expression of Interest (EOI) for a ₹300 crore investment in the Mangalore Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The company, based in Germany, also plans to relocate its global headquarters to Mangalore. The announcement was made at a ceremony held in a private hotel in Mangalore, where ETAG’s Director, Prakash Perera, and Mangalore SEZ CEO, Suryanarayana, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament, Capt. Brijesh Chowta.

The initiative is a key component of Capt. Chowta’s “Back to Ooru” vision, aimed at encouraging Mangalore-origin entrepreneurs to return to their roots and invest in their hometown. Speaking at the event, Capt. Chowta expressed pride in the progress of the initiative, noting that ETAG’s commitment to invest ₹300 crore in sustainable energy and electric vehicle (EV) technology development marked a significant milestone.

“This is the second company to invest in the Mangalore SEZ under the ‘Back to Ooru’ initiative,” Capt. Chowta said. “ETAG’s investment and decision to establish their global headquarters here is a proud moment, contributing to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of making India a global leader in sustainable energy and technology.”

The investment will establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing and research unit focused on sustainable energy and EV solutions. With production facilities expected to begin operations by 2026, the unit aims for annual exports valued at $110 million. In a move to promote inclusivity, 10% of the employment opportunities at the new facility will be reserved for persons with disabilities, particularly those with hearing and speech impairments, who will receive specialized training.

Capt. Chowta highlighted the role of Prime Minister Modi’s Make-in-India initiative in attracting such investments, pointing out that ETAG’s decision to set up operations in Mangalore further reinforced the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for innovative industries. “This is a testament to the infrastructure and support provided to global companies,” he said.

Looking ahead, Capt. Chowta shared plans to expand the “Back to Ooru” initiative further by engaging with the Canara Chamber of Commerce and reaching out to entrepreneurs from Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Gulf countries. “We will continue to attract investment to Mangalore SEZ under this vision,” he added.

Mangalore SEZ CEO Suryanarayana also lauded the progress made under Capt. Chowta’s leadership. “Within weeks of the first EOI signing, we now have the second significant investment in Mangalore SEZ, which is sure to encourage more companies to consider this as a prime investment destination,” he said.

The event was attended by key figures from both ETAG and Mangalore SEZ, including ETAG Group’s CEO Jyothi Perera, MSEZ CFO Ramesh Kumar, and CA Nitin J. Shetty, alongside other officials.