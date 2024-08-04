MUDA scam sparks political firestorm

Bengaluru: The alleged Mysore Development Authority (Muda) scam has erupted into a major political controversy in Karnataka, with accusations leveled against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family. In response, the BJP and JDS have joined forces, launching a “Mysore Chalo” padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysore, demanding Siddaramaiah’s immediate resignation as Chief Minister.

However, notable by his absence at the inaugural event of the padayatra was BJP State General Secretary Preetham Gowda. His absence was a direct result of a condition set by Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, which the BJP has reportedly complied with. The BJP and JDS have united in their opposition to what they claim is rampant corruption under the state’s Congress government. Their joint padayatra, aimed at exposing the alleged Muda scam, was marred by internal friction, particularly surrounding Preetham Gowda’s involvement. During the planning stages of the Mysore Chalo padayatra, JDS leaders, including state president HD Kumaraswamy, initially expressed reluctance to participate, citing the flood situation in the state as a more pressing issue. Despite this, the BJP pressed ahead with its plans, inviting Kumaraswamy to a pre-planning meeting, where Preetham Gowda was also present. To resolve the impasse, the BJP high command intervened, arranging a meeting in Delhi between BJP state president BY Vijayendra and HD Kumaraswamy. During these negotiations, Kumaraswamy reportedly issued a condition that Preetham Gowda should not participate in the Mysore Chalo padayatra. The BJP, keen to maintain the alliance and the momentum of the protest, agreed to the condition. As a result, Preetham Gowda was conspicuously absent from the launch of the padayatra, signaling the BJP’s adherence to the agreement with Kumaraswamy.

The Mysore Chalo padayatra, now proceeding without Preetham Gowda, highlights the complex dynamics between the BJP and JDS, as well as the delicate balancing act required to maintain their alliance. With the padayatra gaining traction, the spotlight is firmly on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the alleged Muda scam, with both parties hoping to capitalize on the issue in the lead-up to future elections. As the padayatra progresses towards Mysore, the political temperature in Karnataka is set to rise, with further developments likely to shape the state’s political landscape in the coming weeks.