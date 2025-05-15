Murder of Hindu Activist Sparks Political Row in Karnataka; BJP Seeks NIA Probe

Mangaluru: The murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in the coastal town of Surathkal has sparked a political storm in Karnataka, with BJP MLA Dr. Y Bharath Shetty calling for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing concerns over communal targeting and political inertia.

Addressing media in Mangaluru on Thursday, the Mangaluru (North) MLA alleged that the incident was “not a random act of violence” but a pre-meditated killing aimed at silencing voices from the Hindu community. “The circumstances surrounding Suhas Shetty’s murder point to a larger conspiracy. The State Government must not treat this as an isolated incident,” he said.

Shetty also accused the Congress government of “appeasement politics” and claimed that the administration was reluctant to act decisively when members of the Hindu community were targeted. “There is a growing feeling among people that extremists are being shielded. This needs to stop,” he added.

The victim, in his early 30s, was associated with local Hindu organisations and was reportedly active in local social issues. His death has triggered outrage among right-wing groups, who have held demonstrations demanding justice and quick arrests.

Karnataka Police have formed multiple teams to investigate the case, but opposition leaders insist that only a central agency can conduct a thorough and impartial probe.

The issue is expected to gain traction in the upcoming Assembly session, with the BJP planning to corner the government over what it describes as a deteriorating law-and-order situation in the coastal region.