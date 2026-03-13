Murmu to participate in Akshaya Patra’s silver jubilee

Bengaluru: President Droupadi Murmu will participate in The Akshaya Patra Foundation’s silver jubilee on March 17 at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi, the Bengaluru-based NGO said on Thursday.

The NGO engaged in feeding school children across India, termed the event as a “commemoration of serving five billion cumulative meals to children across India and the completion of its 25 years of service to society as part of the Government of India’s flagship PM POSHAN initiative”.

The event is themed ‘Well nourished and well educated India for Developed India (Suposhit and Sushikshit Bharat for Viksit Bharat)’, AkshayaPatra said in a statement.

“The programme will highlight AkshayaPatra’s sustained efforts to address classroom hunger and support children’s education through nutritious mid-day meals since its inception in 2000. The Foundation currently provides nutritious mid-day meals to over 2.35 million children across 16 states and 3 union territories,” the NGO said.