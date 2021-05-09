Mysuru DC Sindhuri builds swimming pool, gym in official residence, raises eyebrows

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri continues to be in the news for wrong reasons lately. It is alleged that she got a swimming pool and personal gym constructed at her official residence at a time when the State is reeling under a severe Covid pandemic and lockdown.

Rohini is also being blamed for delay in dispatching oxygen to nearby Chamarajanagar where oxygen shortage led to the death of 24 patients in the government hospital. Now, the swimming pool and gym issue has raised many eyebrows at a time when the district is seeing double digit fatalities every day. According to JD(S) leader and former counsellor K V Mallesh, who revealed the matter, the amenities must have cost at least Rs 50 lakh and asked the DC to explain which funds she used for the purpose.

Speaking to media, Mallesh said this was an unnecessary luxury at a time when the pandemic was raging, clamour for medical facilities was growing and flood relief for farmers was pending. The administration could have at least purchased medicines or added beds with this funds." According to sources, the DC's official residence is a heritage building and requires special permission and consultation before making any modifications and additions. "If public funds have not been utilised for its construction, the DC should come forward to clarify who sponsored it. The DC is bound to clarify the funds utilized to construct it.

If she is preparing for a swimming competition, let her clarify that also," said Mallesh adding that if she fails to do so, they will raise the matter with the court.

Notably, Mallesh said that the matter was raised with district in charge minister ST Somashekhar earlier itself but in vain.