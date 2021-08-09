Mysuru: Non-representation of local MLAs in Cabinet disappoint BJP workers

Mysuru: The Mysuru, Chamarajanagara and Kodagu districts are missing representation in state cabinet this time. Interestingly all the three districts missing local representation since 2018 when BS Yeddyurappa became chief minister, are even now continuing during regime of new chief minister Basavaraja Bommai.



In Chamarajanagar district backward class and minority welfare minister Puttaranga Shetty was district in-charge minister during Congress government. He was succeeded by Sugar and Co-Operative Minister Mahadeva Prasad. After his sudden demise in 2017 his spouse, Sugar and Small Scale Industries Minister Geetha Mahadeva Prasad was district minister. All three were natives of the district.

But now in Chamarajanagar district Gundlupet constituency MLA Niranjan Kumar is lone BJP MLA from the district. That too he is first time MLA, hence he did not lobby for ministerial berth. Recently Kollegal MLA N Mahesh who won from BSP ticket joined BJP. Even before

his joining BJP rumours were thick that the BJP would make him minister to strengthen the party base in Chamarajanagar. But he missed the berth. The BJP workers were demanding to include Niranjan Kumar in the cabinet as for the first time in the history of Gundlupet he managed to win.

In Mysuru also there is no representation by locals in cabinet. This city is second largest city in the state . This district is home district of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who himself was district minister till 2018. But in new cabinet the senior legislator and former minister S A Ramadas missed the berth.

The Krishnaraja constituency MLA S A Ramadas who won for five times is loyal leader of party. He was also served as Medical Education Minister in Yeddyurappa's cabinet in 2008 to 2012. But even before formation of cabinet Ramadas declared that he would never lobby for ministership and would not be in anguish if missed.

The former minister, Ramadas who came from RSS background since childhood won five times but failed to gain entry into cabinet. He held the post of medical education minister in Yeddyurappa's cabinet in 2010 to 2013. A BJP worker told this paper that by not lobbying for post Ramadas might missed the post. He said many legislators who lobbied for post got it despite their name not figured in the list.

A tiny district of state Kodagu also missed the berth since 2018. The district is strong hold of Sangh Parivar since two decades. The five time MLA and former minister M P Appachu Ranjan won from Madikeri constituency for five times failed to gain entry to cabinet. Ranjan was Sports and Youth Services Minister during Yeddyurappa's regime in 2010. Appachu Ranjan gaining more number of votes from election to election, also popularity. He was also served as minister for sports and youth service in B S Yeddyurappa's cabinet in 2011. Reacting to reporters about missing berth he said he did not ask for a post, and he never worried. Ranjan who came from RSS background has strove hard to build base in Kodagu district.

The supporters of Appachu Ranjan plan to hold bike rally from Madikeri to Bengaluru on Tuesday next urging state Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai to provide minister's post. The loyal MLA Ranjan also expressed his displeasure for not giving him the seat despite building the party in the district.

Interestingly the vote margin of Ranjan was highest in 2018 compared to last four elections. BJP workers hope that Mysuru and Kodagu would get representation in next cabinet expansion.