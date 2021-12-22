Mysuru: Theatre artist Katyayini selected for Vikasa Ratna award

Mysuru: Theatre actor Katyayini B G has been selected for Kannada Vikasa Ratna award by Karnataka Rajya Vokkaligara Vikasa Vedike.



The award will be presented to her on December 25 at Kiru Rangamandira in the city, according to founder president of the Vedike H.L. Yamuna.

A native of Srirangapatna, Katyayini has been settled in Mysuru for the last 15 years. She has been involved in theatre for the last 10 years and has performed in many street-plays in the troupes of Mandya and Mysuru from 2010 to 2013. She has also directed street-plays such as Namagu Badukalu Bidi, Arivu and Moodali Belaku.

Later she became a part of amateur theatre and is known as actor, director and organiser. She has also acted on both small screen and big screen. Katyayini founded Mahabelaku, a theatre troupe of her own and has been involved in various activities as its founder president for the last four years.

She is currently pursuing her masters in theatre in Karnataka State

Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University. She is a recipient of Kala Ratna Award for the year 2020 instituted by Maxlife and Axis Bank.