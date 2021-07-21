Mysuru: This slushy road shames government!

Mysuru: SSLC students laboring through a two-km slushy road to reach their exam centre at Shiramalli in HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district on Monday has gone viral.

The students of Morarji residential school walking gingerly to keep themselves from slipping and tumbling in the slush holds mirror to the cruel apathy of leaders and officials.

Shiramalli residents said their repeated complaints to the authorities to repair the road, has fallen on deaf ears. They lament that the road turns even worse when it rains.

The villagers have to walk on this dirty stretch to board a bus. They hope that the authorities will wake up now and do something to repair the road.