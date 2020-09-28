Mysuru: Tourism stakeholders woo tourists with discount vouchers & sweets

Mysuru: While tourists to heritage city Mysuru who had dropped by 95 percent due to covid 19 pandemic situation are slowly picking up after lockdown relaxations, on world tourism day, with a month ahead for Dasara tourism stake holders from Mysuru took up several promotional measures to woo to tourists on Sunday.

On the occasion, Mysuru Hotel owners association, lead by its president Mr C Narayangowda handed coupons or gift vouchers with offer of 50 percent discount either on food or stay or both with validity for one month to two months upto 30 November to tourists at Mysuru Zoo and Mysuru palace.

As many as 122 such coupons/ vouchers of 17 major hotels of Mysuru including The Quorum, Le Ruchi the prince, Suvarna hotels group and others were handed over to tourists. "These are transferable coupons, they can either use them for themselves or hand over to any one they wish," Mr Narayangowda said.







Also members of including Mr C A Jayakumar, B S Prashanth and other office bearers of Mysuru travel agents association, dressed up traditionally with silk dothi and shirt, handed over sweets and roses to visitors to Mysuru Palace, with a take home message that "Tourism sector is open and safe with all precautionary measures".



Mysuru hotel owners association head Mr C Narayangowda said that while they had over 5 percent occupancy in hotels in Mysuru from June this year, now the occupancy has picked to 15 percent. So visitors to Mysuru are picking up slowly, he said.