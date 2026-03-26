Nagaland Woman Found Dead In Karnataka Home, Family Suspects Foul Play

A 22-year-old woman from Nagaland was discovered dead under unclear circumstances at her residence in Chikkamagaluru. The woman, identified as Linsulal, was found hanging in her rented accommodation located in Aravinda Nagar. The incident occurred on March 22, with authorities being informed the following morning.

Originally from Luthuru village in the Kiphire district of Nagaland, she had been living with a friend in Karnataka. Her sister, Lashila, has expressed suspicion over the nature of the death and lodged a complaint with local police. In her statement, she raised concerns about two individuals connected to Linsulal through her workplace at a resort spa.

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the case. Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which is typically used in cases involving suspicious or unexplained deaths.