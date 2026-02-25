Narayana Health City crosses 10K orthopaedic surgeries, says senior specialists

Kalaburagi: Seniororthopaedic specialists at Narayana Health City on Tuesday said the hospital has completed 10,000 orthopaedic surgeries over the past three years, marking a significant milestone in advanced joint, spine and reconstructive care in the region.

Addressing reporters, Dr Suman M Byregowda, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, said the achievement reflects the growing need for high-end musculoskeletal care in Kalaburagi and neighbouring districts.

“We are seeing increasingly complex revision cases, including failed joint replacements with severe bone loss. Our focus has been on combining surgical expertise with technologies such as customised 3D-printed implants to restore mobility at the earliest,” Dr Byregowda said. He cited the example of a 70-year-old patient who had undergone total hip replacement decades ago but later developed implant loosening and metallosis, a rare reaction to metal debris that caused extensive bone damage.

The team performed a staged revision procedure, first removing the failed implant and diseased tissue, and later reconstructing the hip with a customised prosthesis. The patient was able to stand and walk with support soon after surgery, he added. Dr Vinu Raj, Consultant–Spine, Department of Orthopaedics, said the integration of robotic-assisted navigation and real-time neuromonitoring has strengthened outcomes in complex spinal deformity surgeries.

“In severe congenital scoliosis and other deformities, precision is critical. Robotic-assisted navigation allows pre-operative planning and highly accurate implant placement during surgery, while neuromonitoring enhances patient safety,” Dr Raj said. He referred to a recent case of a 13-year-old girl with a spinal curvature exceeding 80 degrees who underwent robotic-assisted correction surgery. She was mobilised on the second post-operative day and discharged with significantly improved alignment and balance.

The hospital has also handled complex orthopaedic oncology cases, including limb-salvage surgery for a 19-year-old diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma. Following chemotherapy, surgeons removed the affected bone and reconstructed the shoulder with a metallic prosthesis.

Both doctors said the milestone underscores the institution’s emergence as a regional referral centre for advanced orthopaedic and spine care, enabling patients to access specialised treatment closer to home without travelling to metropolitan cities.