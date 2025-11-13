Narayana Health Insurance launches Arya Health Insurance

Bengaluru: Narayana Health Insurance Limited announced the launch of “Arya Health Insurance”, a comprehensive retail health insurance product designed to make quality healthcare more affordable by fully passing on the benefit of the GST exemption to customers.

Customers can continue to access health care at Narayana Hospitals around the country, as well as have the flexibility to choose between two Plans with varied option of network hospital coverage, giving flexibility to the customer to enjoy comprehensive network coverage across India.

With Arya health Insurance, customers can enjoy seamless access to Narayana Health Hospitals across India, along with Verified Provider Network, which is curated set of reputed healthcare providers such as Fortis, Gleneagles BGS, Sparsh Hospital, Narayana Nethralaya, Even Hospitals, Cloud Nine and Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru.

While with Arya+ Plan, customers can additionally enjoy access to the Other Provider Network, which offers the flexibility to seek hospitalization cover at over 2,400 hospitals across the Country. Customers can now opt for Arya or Arya +, basis their network preference and their individual healthcare needs.

Additionally, Narayana Health Insurance is offering the nation’s first “ZAP (Zero Additional Payment) Protection” as a service promise, guaranteeing that there will no deduction for any eligible claim made. ZAP protection is available for eligible claims made at all Narayana Health Hospitals across the country

Speaking on the announcement, Sheela Ananth, Whole Time Director and CEO of Narayana Health Insurance Limited, said, “With comprehensive OPD and Hospitalization benefits, an expanded network, full benefit of GST exemption, and ZAP protection, Arya is the right option to ensure that quality healthcare is never out of reach.”

“As India’s first hospital-owned insurance brand, Arya Health Insurance is transforming the way people experience care—by bringing insurance and healthcare together to help you get well and stay healthy. Backed by the trust and transparency of Narayana Health, Arya ensures seamless care from prevention to recovery”, said Ravi Vishwanath, Director, Narayana Health Insurance and CEO, Narayana One Health.