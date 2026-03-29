Narayanaswamy hits out at Congress over ‘vote bank’ politics

Bengaluru: Questioning the Congress’s strategy, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Saturday asked how long the party could retain Muslim support by invoking fear of the BJP.

Addressing the media at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, Narayanaswamy made the remarks while commenting on developments surrounding the Davanagere South constituency.

He added that younger and more aware members of the community would reflect on what different parties have delivered and make independent decisions, urging them to uphold their self-respect.

He said the withdrawal of Davanagere South rebel candidate Sadiq Pylwan would not significantly alter the political situation in the constituency.

Narayanaswamy remarked that “a torn cloth can only be patched; it cannot become new”, suggesting that such political developments would not fundamentally change existing ground realities. He added, “a broken rope can be tied with a knot, but it will not become a new rope”.

On minority voting patterns, Narayanaswamy said he could not claim that all Muslim voters would support the BJP, alleging that the Congress had influenced their thinking.

He accused the party of treating the community as a vote bank and claimed that despite opposition from certain sections, the BJP continues to remain in power at the national level. He also stated that Muslims are living securely in India.

Drawing comparisons with neighbouring countries, he referred to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, saying those nations face several internal challenges. He asserted that the Constitution drafted by B. R. Ambedkar provides safeguards to all citizens, including minorities, ensuring their security.

Narayanaswamy further criticised the Congress, alleging that the concept of “Manuvaad” exists only in the party’s mindset. He said it is the BJP’s responsibility to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all sections of society and claimed that the party is fulfilling that role.

The Congress is facing backlash from sections of the Muslim community and progressive groups over allegations of promoting a political dynasty. The BJP has fielded Srinivas T. Dasakariyappa as its candidate in Davanagere South. Srinivas hails from an oppressed community and is the son of a porter.

It may be noted that following the withdrawal of Sadiq Pylwan, who had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate for the Davanagere by-election, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the Congress would win the bypolls in both Davanagere and Bagalkot.

Sadiq had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate for the Davanagere South seat, opposing the candidature of Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of veteran Congress leader late Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

His father, S.S. Mallikarjun, is Minister for Mining, Geology and Horticulture, while his mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, is a Lok Sabha member from the Davanagere parliamentary constituency.

The Chief Minister said Sadiq has been known to him for many years and that they used to meet during wrestling events in Mysuru. He added that there is nothing wrong with aspiring to become a candidate.

He further stated that 11 candidates withdrew their nominations on Friday. Thanking Sadiq, he said Pylwan had stepped down from the contest at the party’s request.

He noted that there are around 70,000 Muslim voters in Davanagere and that Pylwan was an aspirant for the ticket. The party leadership, after considering all factors, gave the ticket to Samarth, son of Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, in line with its practice of fielding family members of deceased leaders.