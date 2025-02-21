National Symposium 'Inspiria - 2025' Highlights Future of Healthcare at Alva’s

Moodbidiri : The Department of Hospital Administration at Alva’s Allied Health Science College successfully concluded its national symposium, Inspiria - 2025, at Kuvempu Hall, Vidyagiri. The event brought together healthcare experts to discuss advancements in hospital management, ethical leadership, and the role of emerging technologies in the sector.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Yuchi Nagano, Managing Director of Japan-based Sakra World Hospital, emphasized the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and new technologies in healthcare administration. He underscored the importance of hospitals fostering a homely environment for patients, with a strong focus on infection prevention and recovery. Comparing healthcare practices across centuries, Dr. Nagano noted that while 19th-century hospitals primarily focused on infection control, the 21st century has shifted towards early detection and preventive care to enhance life expectancy.

Vivek Alva, Trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation, raised concerns over the increasing corporatization of healthcare, stressing that accessibility remains a challenge for the common man. He urged hospital administrators to adopt a patient-centric approach and encouraged students to develop a deeper understanding of hospital management.

The symposium featured sessions by leading healthcare professionals, including Rev. Fr. Ajith M Menezes, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College, who spoke on ethical leadership in healthcare. Dr. Prashant Marla K., Medical Director of AJ Hospital & Research Centre, and Dr. Sunita Saldana, Dean of Yenapoya College of Allied Health Sciences, discussed leadership and innovation in hospital management. Additionally, Joseph Pasanga, Chief Executive Officer of Sparsh Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, led a session on hospital governance and board leadership.

A panel discussion titled "Healthcare Workspace of Tomorrow: Bridging Skill Gaps and Promoting Well-being" was also held. Moderated by Dr. Usharani, Head of MAHE’s MHA Program, the discussion featured industry experts including Dr. Hana Shetty, Consultant Gynecologist-Obstetrician at Alva’s Health Centre, Joseph Pasanga, COO of Sparsh Hospital, and Nita Veigas, Director at Sakra World Hospitals, Bangalore.

The symposium saw participation from over 300 students nationwide. A poster presentation competition was also held, with Dr. Toby Tom securing first place and Aparna V.K. taking second in the postgraduate category, while Tulsi and Fatima Saima won first and second place, respectively, in the undergraduate category.