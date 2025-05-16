Naturopathy is India’s Gift to the World: Leaders Urge Youth to Embrace Holistic Healing at Ujire Conference

Ujire: Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, addressing a gathering of over 10,000 students and 300 delegates, declared youths as “torchbearers of a healthier India,” urging them to adopt naturopathy and yoga to counter modern lifestyle ailments. He was speaking at the valedictory function of the five-day Yoga and Naturopathy International Conference on Friday.

The five-day conference, held from May 12 to 16 under the aegis of the SDM Educational Society, the Indian Naturopathy and Yoga Graduate Medical Association, and the Ministry of Ayush, explored the theme “the human body has immunity and goes back to nature.” Meghwal emphasised the harmony between the five natural elements—earth, water, fire, air, and space—and the human body. “Whatever exists in the universe is within us,” he said, advocating a digital detox to combat the mental and physical toll of excessive screen time. He urged young participants to shun addictions and embrace mindful living.

Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala and President of SDM Educational Society, captivated the audience with a simple yet profound observation: “Even animals turn to nature to heal, but humans have lost this instinct.” He stressed that disciplined habits—fasting, balanced diets, and regular sleep—could restore the body’s natural healing capacity. “True healing begins with self-awareness,” he said, commending the conference’s vibrant sessions and enthusiastic participation.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khadar described naturopathy as a “valuable gift” from India’s ancient traditions, capable of treating 90% of diseases through nature-based practices. Lamenting society’s growing disconnection from the environment, he called for yoga to become a daily practice and urged medical professionals to explore alternative medicines derived from India’s rich biodiversity. “Conferences like these are vital for spreading awareness and fostering knowledge exchange,” he said.

The event, a blend of research presentations, cultural competitions, and expert dialogues, showcased the growing global interest in holistic healing. Principal Dr. Prashanth Shetty, whose leadership has positioned the college as a centre of excellence by the Ministry of Ayush, welcomed the dignitaries, Vice Principal Dr. Sujata, MLC K. Pratap Simha Nayak, SDM Educational Society secretaries D. Harshendra Kumar and Dr. Satheeshchandra, and INYGMA president Dr. Naveen K.V were present.