Navi Finserv hosts 3rd lenders summit 2026, raises Rs 16,000 crore to expand credit ecosystem

Bengaluru : Navi Finserv Limited hosted the third edition of its flagship Navi Lenders Summit 2026, bringing together nearly 200 senior leaders from across India’s financial sector. The summit served as a key platform for discussions on credit markets, digital lending growth, and collaboration across the financial ecosystem.

The full-day summit held in Mumbai saw participation from representatives of banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), mutual funds, family offices, rating agencies, credit bureaus and several other financial institutions. The event aimed to strengthen partnerships while discussing the future direction of India’s rapidly evolving credit landscape.

Industry leaders shared insights into macro credit trends, capital flows, risk management practices and the next phase of digital lending growth in the country. The discussions highlighted the importance of responsible lending, technology adoption and strong capital partnerships in supporting India’s expanding financial services sector.

Among the prominent speakers were Paritosh Mathur, Head – Wholesale Banking at IDFC First Bank, Vineet Bhatnagar, Country Head of PhillipCapital India and the Middle East, Ananda Bhoumik, Managing Director and Chief Analytical Officer at India Ratings and Research, and Ganesh Sankaran, Head – Wholesale Banking at IndusInd Bank.

Other speakers included Anuradha Choudhury, Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions at Citi India, and senior journalist T. Bijoy Idicheriah, a former communications consultant to the Reserve Bank of India. They shared perspectives on structural shifts in India’s lending ecosystem and the growing role of technology-driven financial services.

During the summit, Navi Finserv also demonstrated its technology-first lending model, showcasing proprietary platforms developed in-house for underwriting, risk management and loan collections. According to the company, the use of data science, automation and digital infrastructure has helped accelerate credit decision-making, enhance asset quality and deliver scalable customer experiences.