Navi Mumbai International Airport Partners with Media Fusion for Airport 360 Expo 2026

Bengaluru : In a move aimed at strengthening collaboration across India’s growing aviation sector, Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL) has partnered with Media Fusion as the Premium Airport Partner for the upcoming Airport 360 Expo 2026. The announcement reflects a shared commitment to fostering innovation, infrastructure development and strategic dialogue within India’s rapidly expanding aviation ecosystem.

The agreement was formally signed by Capt. BVJK Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited, and Taher Patrawala, Managing Director of Media Fusion.

The two-day industry event will take place on April 23–24, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. The expo is expected to bring together a wide range of aviation stakeholders, including airport operators, planners, policymakers and technology providers to discuss the latest developments and opportunities shaping the future of aviation infrastructure.

Airport 360 Expo 2026 will focus on several critical aspects of airport development and operations, including terminal infrastructure, airside operations, ground handling, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), passenger experience, and sustainability. The event aims to create a platform for meaningful industry dialogue and practical collaboration as India’s aviation sector continues to grow rapidly.

The expo is organised by Media Fusion and builds on the success of the Inter Passenger Terminal Show 2025, which attracted more than 2,200 aviation professionals, 62 international exhibitors and over 50 industry speakers from across the globe. The upcoming edition seeks to expand this engagement further and facilitate deeper discussions on modernising airport infrastructure and improving operational efficiency.

Speaking about the partnership, Taher Patrawala said India’s aviation market is entering a significant growth phase. He noted that the sector is expected to grow beyond $26 billion by 2030, while annual passenger traffic could reach nearly 600 million. According to him, this rapid expansion highlights the need for integrated solutions across airports, connectivity and operational systems.

“As Premium Airport Partner, NMIAL will bring valuable insights from its development journey,” Patrawala said, adding that the collaboration will strengthen Airport 360 Expo’s role as a platform that encourages innovation, investment and industry collaboration.

NMIAL, one of India’s largest greenfield airport projects, is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of airport infrastructure in the country. Through its participation, the organisation aims to share knowledge and experiences that could support policymakers, operators and technology companies working to transform India’s aviation landscape.

The partnership reflects a broader effort by industry stakeholders to support innovation and strengthen India’s airport ecosystem as passenger demand continues to rise and major infrastructure projects move forward.