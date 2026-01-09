NCW takes suo motu cognisance of alleged assault on BJP woman worker in Hubballi

Hubballi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of allegations that a BJP woman worker was assaulted and forcibly undressed by police during her arrest in Hubballi. Treating the matter as serious, the Commission has written to the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), seeking immediate action and a detailed report. The move comes after an objectionable video, purportedly showing the woman’s clothes torn during the police action, went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

Strongly condemning the incident, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said the alleged act amounted to a grave violation of a woman’s dignity and personal liberty. In her letter to the DGP, the Commission directed the police to immediately register an FIR, collect and preserve all available video evidence, and conduct a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation. The NCW has also sought strict action against officers found guilty of dereliction of duty or inappropriate behaviour towards the woman.

The Commission further instructed the Karnataka government to ensure that the victim is provided necessary medical care, psychological counselling and all legal assistance. It has asked the state to submit a detailed action-taken report within five days, underscoring that accountability is essential in cases involving alleged excesses against women.

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, the Keshwapur police station in Hubballi has registered a case against nine persons, including Hubballi–Dharwad Municipal Corporation Congress councillor Suvarna Kalakuntla and one David. The accused have been booked on serious charges such as attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and rioting. The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 109, 115(2), 118(1), 189(2), 191(2), 74, 190 and 351.

The incident has also sparked a political row, with opposition parties accusing the police of excesses, while the state government has defended the force. Responding to the controversy, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the police commissioner had already issued an official clarification on the incident. “The police did not undress the woman. The commissioner has stated that the woman removed her clothes on her own during the arrest. After such a clarification, there is no scope for further doubt,” the minister said.

Despite the government’s defence, the NCW’s intervention has escalated the matter to the national level. Women’s rights groups and political leaders have demanded transparency and accountability, insisting that the truth behind the incident must emerge through an independent and credible probe. The case continues to draw sharp attention as investigations progress.