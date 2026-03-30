Nemetschek group and Pinnacle infotech join hands to drive digital construction for Viksit bharat 2047

Bengaluru : In a significant move aimed at accelerating digital transformation in India’s construction sector, Nemetschek Group and Pinnacle Infotech Solutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on next-generation construction technologies.

The partnership is designed to strengthen the integration of advanced software tools with engineering expertise, enabling a more efficient, transparent, and technology-driven construction ecosystem. The collaboration aligns with the broader national vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047,” which emphasizes modernization, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Under this strategic framework, both organisations will work together to promote Building Information Modelling (BIM), open digital workflows, and data-driven project management practices. The aim is to improve project delivery timelines, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance collaboration across the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry.

A key aspect of the collaboration will be the integration of Nemetschek’s suite of software solutions—including Bluebeam, ALLPLAN, Archicad, and dTwin—into Pinnacle Infotech’s digital engineering services. This integration is expected to create a real-world testing and validation environment for advanced construction technologies, including digital twins, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based project management systems.

Speaking on the collaboration, Alok Sharma, Managing Director of Nemetschek Group – India, said, “India and global construction markets are at a pivotal inflection point where digital adoption is no longer optional but mission-critical as we build on the foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047.”

He further added, “This collaboration with Pinnacle Infotech is structured to move beyond conventional partnerships and build an execution-driven ecosystem that enables real-world application of advanced technologies.”

Highlighting the importance of this partnership, Bimal Patwari, President & CEO of Pinnacle Infotech Solutions, stated, “This partnership reflects a strategic shift towards integrated digital delivery in construction. As projects become increasingly complex and globally distributed, the need for interoperable, scalable, and intelligent solutions becomes imperative.”

He added, “Our collaboration with Nemetschek enables us to bridge the gap between technology and execution, while creating a robust platform for innovation, knowledge exchange, and global market expansion.”

The MoU also outlines plans for joint participation in industry forums, development of training programs, and knowledge-sharing initiatives to strengthen digital capabilities across the AEC ecosystem. Pinnacle Infotech will also play a key role as an ecosystem partner, helping deploy and validate Nemetschek’s technologies in live project environments.

Industry experts believe this collaboration will significantly accelerate the adoption of digital construction practices in India, particularly in areas such as infrastructure development, smart cities, and large-scale urban projects.

With this partnership, both organisations aim to contribute to a more connected and efficient built environment, positioning India as a leader in digital construction innovation on the global stage.