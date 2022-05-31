Never expected to be chosen for RS by BJP: Jaggesh

Bengaluru: Actor-turned-politician Jaggesh Shivalingappa who has been picked by the BJP as its candidate for Rajya Sabha polls to be held on June 10, was surprised and elated. "I did not expect to be chosen," he said at a press conference held at the BJP office here on Monday.

BJP sprang a surprise by fielding Jaggesh, who hails from Turuvekere in Tumakuru, and put to rest the speculation on the outgoing Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy's candidature. Jaggesh said: "Party seniors told me to get my documents ready. I was quite surprised that I was chosen as a candidate by the party high command. I did not try for any post nordid I ask anything. I was completely preoccupied the spokesperson's duties on social media. However, the party has shown its confidence in me," he Once elected to the upper house of the Indian Parliament, Jaggesh said, he would be working to uphold the virtues of Kannada at the national level.

He will file his nomination papers on Tuesday. "I am now under pressure to collect all the documents required. As I did not expect to be selected, there was a delay in collecting documents. Once all is in order, I will file my nomination papers tomorrow," he said.

Beginning his political career as Congress MLA in 2008, Jaggeshhadresigned from the party as well as from the Assembly in 2009, along with other legislators that saw BJP coming to power and Congress-JDS alliance government collapsing under the effect of 'Operation Lotus',engineered by the saffron party. This saw B S Yediyurappataking reigns as Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time. Jaggeshwas later rewarded by the BJP with membership to the Karnataka Legislative Council.