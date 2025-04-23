New Milestone in Maritime history, Udupi Cochin Shipyard Delivers First Green Cargo Vessel to Norway

Mangaluru: In a significant stride for India’s maritime manufacturing and its Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative, Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), has delivered the first of six next-generation green cargo vessels to Norway-based Wilson Ship Management AS, the largest short-sea shipping operator in Europe.

The 3,800 DWT vessel, christened Wilson Eco 1, was formally delivered today at a ceremony held at the New Mangalore Port. The ship is part of an ambitious collaboration under Norway’s green funding programme for sustainable maritime transport and represents a landmark entry for Indian shipbuilding into the European market for eco-friendly cargo carriers.

The delivery marks the first in a series of six vessels built at a total project cost of ₹506 crore. Notably, following the commencement of this contract, Wilson Ship Management AS placed an additional order with UCSL for eight 6,300 DWT general cargo vessels worth ₹1,041 crore, underscoring the strategic value of this Indo-Norwegian partnership.

Dr. Sushma Akkaraju, spouse of Dr. Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman of the New Mangalore Port Authority, christened the vessel in the presence of dignitaries from Wilson Ship Management, UCSL, CSL, Bureau Veritas, and the Port Authority.

Green Engineering and Global Design

Designed by Conoship International, a Dutch firm known for cutting-edge marine engineering, Wilson Eco 1 features a diesel-electric propulsion system and is “future-proofed” for upgrades, including wind-foil units and battery hybridisation. It is engineered for all-weather, unrestricted operations across inland and coastal European waters.

With a length of 89.43 metres and a beam of 13.2 metres, the vessel runs at 10.5 knots using only 750kW of propulsion power. It is classed by Bureau Veritas and sails under the Norwegian flag.

The project generated direct employment for over 800 individuals and engaged an extensive network of Indian MSMEs. Additionally, UCSL partnered with national skill development agencies to train and certify 100–150 workers in diesel-electric marine systems, building long-term industry capacity for high-value exports.

“The successful delivery of Wilson Eco 1 is not just a technological milestone but a statement of India’s growing competence in building complex, sustainable vessels for global markets,” said Shri Harikumar A., CEO of UCSL. The delivery signals India’s shift from being a buyer to a builder and exporter of green maritime solutions.

A Shipyard’s Comeback Story

UCSL, formerly TEBMA Shipyards Ltd., was revived after CSL's acquisition in 2020 through an NCLT order. Since 2021, it has delivered multiple landmark projects, including aluminium ferries for the Kochi Water Metro and ocean-going tugs under the PMMSY scheme.















