New state-of-the-art kitchen to serve over 7,500 students daily

Bengaluru: The Akshaya Patra Foundation inaugurated its 76th kitchen in Cheemasandra Vil-lage, with the generous support of Canara Bank. This state-of-the-art facility aims to serve over 7,500 students daily, significantly enhancing educational outcomes through nutritional support.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Smt. Manjula Aravind Limbavali, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Mahadevapura, and Shri Aravind Limbavali, former Minister of the Government of Karnataka. Smt. Lathakuma-ri, CEO of Bengaluru Urban District Zilla Panchayat, also attended the ceremony. The foundation’s co-founders, Chanchalpathi Dasa and Gunakara Rama Dasa, were present to represent the organization, along with Satyanarayana Raju K, Managing Director and CEO of Canara Bank, who served as the anchor patron do rnment of Karnataka and Canara Bank for their instrumental support. This kitchen represents our dedication to fostering educational outcomes through nutrition for over 7,500 students.” He added, “Together, we are forg-ing a future where no child’s educational journey is hindered by their nutritional sta-tus.”

FlBy setting up this facility, The Akshaya Patra Foundation aims not only to provide nutritious meals but also to enhance the overall well-being and educational achieve-ments of children in the region, thereby creating a brighter future for countless young minds.