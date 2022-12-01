Nine -year old writes stories and recipes of grandparents

Bengaluru: 'Achi Thatha's Kitchen – stories and recipes from my grandparents" is an interesting book written by nine-year-old Aaryan Vittal, a student of Ekya School, J P Nagar. It is a recipe memoir book – recollections about his favourite recipes and stories associated as told by his grandparents. His grandfather, M Govindan, a retired KAS officer and role model of Aaryan, and his mentor, Archana Mohan, with whom he attended an eight-week sprouts programme during which he wrote the book, formally launched the book at Ranga Shankara, a renowned theatre.

Aaryan had already written a book about festivals and celebrations; everyone could relate to it and loved it. So it encouraged him to write more on similar lines. He felt grandparents' love is so pure and unique, and he loved writing about and sharing it with everyone! He has also been inclined to read since he was two years, and he started picture books and slowly levelled up his reading. During the lockdown, Aryan submitted his first story about a wizard who collected his blessings, which had a great response; motivated by this, he started writing regularly and always loved to see feedback and respond to everyone! Aaryan's creative story was selected to be republished by the international Borderless Journal, based in Singapore.

Regarding the launch of his book, "Aachi Thatha's Kitchen", his teacher at Ekya JP Nagar said, "Aaryan is a very inquisitive child. He keenly observes everything around always. Lockdown was a blessing when he learnt about Indian culture, festivals, grandparents, and their roots in Indian culture. He has amazed us with his latest achievement as a budding author. Young readers should read such books as they talk about food, culture, nativity, festivals, etc. We wish him all the best." Aaryan would love to dedicate this book to his achi, thaatha and all family members who have greatly supported him. He already has a few ideas for his next book and looks forward to seeking support from his school and mentors to encourage him. Aaryan is based out of Bengaluru and is currently studying at Ekya schools.