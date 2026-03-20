No legal hurdles for UKP phase-III notification: DKS

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has stated that there are no legal obstacles to issuing the notification for the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) related to raising the height of the Almatti Dam.

Speaking to the media at his Sadashivanagar residence after returning from Delhi, he said legal experts have confirmed that there is neither a stay order nor any legal impediment to proceeding with the notification. “We will take a decision soon. An all-party meeting may also be convened in the state to discuss the issue,” he added.

Shivakumar said a meeting of Karnataka MPs was held in Delhi, attended by 24 members cutting across party lines, except the Janata Dal (Secular). MPs from BJP, Congress, independents and nominated members participated and were briefed on the status of key irrigation projects in the state. Leaders including Jagadish Shettar, Govind Karjol, Basavaraj Bommai and P. C. Mohan offered suggestions during the meeting.

He further said that an all-party delegation would soon meet the Prime Minister and the Union Jal Shakti Minister to discuss the project, with broad consensus emerging among leaders. Legal experts, including senior advocate Mohan Katarki, retired Justice Nagamohan Das and the Advocate General, have also provided inputs, he added.

On infrastructure issues, the Deputy CM said he had also raised concerns with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry regarding premium FAR and building height restrictions in Bengaluru, noting differences compared to other states. He said further discussions with the Defence Ministry are planned.

Regarding the proposed second international airport for Bengaluru, Shivakumar said Industries Minister M. B. Patil has submitted a proposal, which will be discussed in the Cabinet after evaluating factors such as land acquisition and financial implications.

On the upcoming by-elections, he said candidate selection would be finalised in line with the party high command’s decision. “Reports have been collected from booth-level to leadership level. The final call will be taken keeping the party’s interest in mind, and B-forms will be issued accordingly,” he said.

Responding to questions on ticket allocation to family members, he said the party’s victory remains the top priority over individual considerations. On cabinet reshuffle demands, Shivakumar remarked that there is nothing wrong in aspiring to become a minister. “The Chief Minister has already indicated that a reshuffle may happen, so naturally aspirants will try,” he said, adding that “time will decide” whether it will be a reshuffle or power-sharing arrangement.

He declined to comment on internal party discussions, including meetings with senior leaders, reiterating that decisions would be taken at the appropriate time.