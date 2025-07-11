Live
- Special Ops Season 2 Release Delayed to July 18 | Kay Kay Menon’s Return Postponed
- BJP Accepts Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh’s Resignation Over Telangana Leadership Dispute
- Archery WC: Jyothi, Parneet enter compound women SF; Rishabh, Aman bow out in second round
- Bhagwat’s remark on leaders' retirement sparks speculation; Oppn claims rift within BJP-RSS
- Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting
- Mukesh Ambani doesn’t speak Marathi, try him: BJP to MNS
- Guj bridge collapse toll 15: Oppn glare on ‘BJP’s loot raj’
- Six Naxalites held from Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
- Principal, staffer held for menstrual check of students
- Lahari Shari’s coastal vibes are all about sun, sea, and style
No other distribution channel in world is wide or deep as India Post: Scindia
Bengaluru: No other distribution channel in the world is as wide or as deep as India Post, said Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M...
Bengaluru: No other distribution channel in the world is as wide or as deep as India Post, said Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Thursday. He urged the postal employees to work towards becoming the largest logistics organisation in the world, too. Scindia was addressing the Gramin Dak Sevaks Sammelan at K P Puttana Chetty Town Hall in Bengaluru.“India post has 1.64 lakh points of presence, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Bharuch to Tawang,” he added.
He said, although the post offices are getting modern tools, like handheld devices and Darpan, postal employees need to change the way they work to bring in the real transformation. “Today, we have the capability of becoming the largest logistics organisation in the world. No one has the human resources to be able to do this apart from us. But we’ve got to make sure that we are at the cutting edge. Which means we need to innovate. We need to think about productivity.