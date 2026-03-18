No price hike ahead of Ugadi; groceries and vegetables cheaper

With the countdown to Ugadi underway, consumers have received a welcome relief as prices of essential commodities and vegetables remain stable, with some even witnessing a decline. Unlike previous years, there has been no significant price rise in grocery items, while vegetable prices have softened, adding to the festive cheer.

Traders attribute the trend to reduced demand from the hotel and catering sectors. Due to disruptions in the Middle East, several hotels have reportedly shut down or revised their menus, leading to a decline in bulk purchases of food items. As a result, wholesale prices at markets like APMC yards have dropped by ₹1–2 per kg compared to usual rates.

This has ensured that retail prices have not increased, benefiting consumers ahead of the festival.

Seasonal factors also help

Typically, when Ugadi falls in April–May, it coincides with school and college admissions, increasing financial pressure on families. However, this year, with exams mostly completed and summer holidays underway, households are relatively more comfortable celebrating the festival.

Additionally, a four-day holiday stretch has further boosted the festive mood without financial strain. Overall, stable prices and lower vegetable rates have brought much-needed relief to households, making this Ugadi more affordable and cheerful for consumers across the state.