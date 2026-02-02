Novo Run marks 100 weeks of promoting workplace wellness at Embassy Manyata Business Park

Bengaluru: NovoHealth@EmbassyManyata, the flagship 5K running initiative by the Novo Nordisk Education Foundation and Embassy REIT, celebrated its 100th week of promoting active lifestyles and holistic well-being among corporate employees at Embassy Manyata Business Park. The milestone event, held last Friday, saw participation from senior leaders of leading multinational companies and employees from key occupiers including Rolls Royce, Rohde & Schwarz India Pvt. Ltd., and Nokia Bengaluru.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Trustee of Novo Nordisk Education Foundation, said, “100 weeks of Novo Run is more than a milestone. A cumulative 85,500 steps towards better health! As we work to bend the obesity curve in India with weight loss solutions, we understand the importance of a healthy diet and regular exercise. Workplaces are a natural catalyst for lifestyle changes, and this initiative reinforces our vision of driving sustainable health outcomes and building communities that thrive on well-being.”

Mr. Amit Shetty, CEO of Embassy REIT, added, “It has been a wonderful partnership with Novo Nordisk India, and we are proud to see the Novo Run complete 100 weeks and evolve into a truly community-led movement. At Embassy REIT, we are committed to creating wellness-oriented workplaces that foster engagement and healthy living. I applaud the employees and teams championing this initiative and look forward to strengthening this partnership further.”

Launched on World Obesity Day in March 2024, NovoHealth@EmbassyManyata has grown into a vibrant workplace wellness platform, impacting over 100,000 employees. Organizations such as Carelon, Nokia, HCL, IBM, Cognizant, Kyndryl, Fidelity, Mavenir, WSP, and Target have actively contributed to making Novo Run a benchmark for corporate wellness.

India faces a growing health crisis, with 101 million people living with diabetes and 254 million with general obesity. Urbanization and sedentary lifestyles have increased the prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular conditions. Recognizing this, workplace wellness initiatives like Novo Run encourage employees to adopt healthier habits.

As Novo Run enters its next phase, the program will continue integrating sustainability, community engagement, and holistic health practices, emphasizing that personal well-being and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.