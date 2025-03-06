NovoHealth@EmbassyManyata Celebrates One Year of Fighting Obesity and Promoting Workplace Health

Bengaluru: Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to combat obesity, Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) and Embassy REIT celebrated the one-year anniversary of their pioneering workplace health initiative ‘NovoHealth@EmbassyManyata’ – a weekly 5K run club at Embassy Manyata Business Park- on the occasion of World Obesity Day 2025. Key speakers at the event included obesity expert Prof Dr David Macklin of the University of Toronto, Vikrant Shrotriya – Managing Trustee, NNEF and Ritwik Bhattacharjee – Chief Executive Officer, Embassy REIT. The event also witnessed CEOs and other senior executives from leading companies coming together to deliberate on the cause of workplace health. Launched on World Obesity Day 2024 for over 100,000 employees of Embassy Manyata Business Park, NovoHealth@EmbassyManyata has inspired corporate employees across the park to adopt an active lifestyle, thus making significant strides in India’s mission to defeat obesity.

Reflecting on the initiative’s success, Managing Trustee, NNEF, Vikrant Shrotriya said, “NovoHealth@EmbassyManyata is more than just a run club; it is a movement to transform mindsets and inspire individuals to take charge of their health. Over the past year, we have witnessed incredible enthusiasm and commitment with employees from 50+ companies joining the movement. Together, we are not only promoting a healthy lifestyle but are also taking meaningful steps to bend the obesity curve in India. This initiative is a testament to Novo Nordisk’s dedication towards improving public health.”

Lauding the initiative Ritwik Bhattacharjee – CEO, Embassy REIT said We are proud to collaborate with Novo Nordisk Education Foundation to champion workplace wellness through NovoHealth@EmbassyManyata. Over the past year, this initiative has evolved into a powerful platform for our corporate community, inspiring employees to embrace a healthier lifestyle and prioritize holistic well-being. At Embassy REIT, we are committed to building thriving office ecosystems that go beyond infrastructure to enhance the overall employee experience.”

Prof Dr David Macklin emphasised the importance of understanding obesity as a chronic disease and said “It is heartening to see corporate employees taking an active interest towards their health at such a large scale. Obesity is not just a lifestyle disorder but a chronic disease that leaves an individual vulnerable to various other non-communicable diseases. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, keeping a check on your BMI and timely consulting with medical practitioners are crucial steps towards obesity management. I wish this initiative a lasting success and hope that it creates a ripple effect among the urban population to tackle obesity effectively.”

Since its inception, NovoHealth@EmbassyManyata has achieved remarkable milestones - over 3,300 total registrations and an average of 120 runners per week. The initiative has recognised and felicitated over 120 individuals for their consistency and commitment to health. Collectively, the participants have covered an impressive distance of approximately 30,000 kilometers, showcasing their dedication to an active lifestyle. NovoHealth@EmbassyManyata offers a professional running experience to the participants by offering bib tags for timing, warm up and zumba sessions and motivational talks by professionals including athletes, ultra-runners, nutritionists and healthcare professionals. The initiative has also enabled BMI checks for runners at regular intervals for them to track their progress.

As NovoHealth@EmbassyManyata embarks on its second year, the initiative remains committed to its vision of bending the obesity curve in India and creating a healthier, more active society.