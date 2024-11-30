NS Boseraju Announces 'Swabhimani Sammelan' in Hassan, Echoing Similar Event in Raichur

Madikeri: Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, NS Boseraju, announced that a Swabhimani Sammelan (Self-respect convention) will be held in Hassan, similar to the one conducted earlier in Raichur. The event will be held under the banner of the party and will focus on addressing issues faced by backward classes, minorities, and economically disadvantaged sections.

Speaking to the media in Madikeri, Minister Boseraju responded to questions about the upcoming gathering, which will be organised by the Ahinda community and supported by Congress. He stated that the event in Hassan would see participation from KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress workers, and people from the Ahinda community. He clarified that the purpose of the gathering was to raise a voice against the ongoing conspiracies against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Congress government, and their efforts to protect the interests of the marginalized.

Boseraju further criticised the BJP, accusing them of undermining development work happening in the state. He condemned BJP leaders, particularly opposition leader Ashoka, for making baseless allegations daily. According to Boseraju, such statements were aimed at diverting attention from the development progress and were likely intended to assert internal power struggles within the BJP.

The Minister also discussed the upcoming winter session of the state legislature, noting that the Chief Minister had instructed all Cabinet members to be prepared to answer questions effectively and confidently, particularly in response to allegations made by opposition parties.

On the topic of BJP leaders’ approach to constitutional issues, Boseraju accused them of hypocrisy. He noted that while BJP leaders criticised others for their statements against the Constitution, they themselves were involved in similar actions without facing consequences.

Boseraju also addressed concerns regarding JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy's decision to field his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the upcoming by-election. He revealed that BJP leaders were already aware of this development months ago, and feared that a victory by Nikhil would undermine BJP’s position in the state. Referring to comments by Congress leader DK Shivakumar, Boseraju suggested that BJP leaders were indirectly providing support to Congress in this political manoeuvre.