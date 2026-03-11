NSE celebrates 30 years of Nifty 50, India’s leading equity benchmark

Bengaluru : The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Nifty 50, marking three decades of one of India’s most important equity benchmarks and one of the most widely tracked indices globally.

The special event was held at NSE’s Exchange Plaza in Mumbai and was attended by market leaders, representatives of Nifty 50 companies, regulators, and participants from across India’s capital markets ecosystem.

The event was graced by Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as the chief guest. S. Gurumurthy attended as the guest of honour. Also present were Srinivas Injeti and Ashishkumar Chauhan.

Speaking at the event, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said that the celebration marked not only the journey of an index but also the broader evolution of India’s capital markets. He noted that over the past three decades, Nifty 50 has become a mirror of corporate India, a barometer of investor sentiment and an important guide to market direction.

S. Gurumurthy highlighted the unique development of India’s financial system, noting that the country’s markets have grown through strong institutions, regulatory oversight and prudent financial culture. He said regulators such as SEBI and the Reserve Bank of India have played a key role in building investor confidence and transparency.

NSE Chairman Srinivas Injeti said that Nifty 50 has evolved from a simple market index into a powerful symbol of India’s economic progress. Launched as a scientific benchmark in the mid-1990s, it now reflects the aspirations of investors and the dynamism of Indian businesses.

NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the index has played a crucial role in the development of India’s derivatives market and has become the foundation of the country’s rapidly expanding passive investment ecosystem, including index funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

The Nifty 50 was launched on April 22, 1996, with a base date of November 3, 1995. It tracks the performance of 50 large and liquid companies representing key sectors of the Indian economy.

From November 1995 to February 27, 2026, the Nifty 50 Total Return Index delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.74 percent, while the Price Return Index recorded a CAGR of 11.23 percent.