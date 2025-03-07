NTT DATA Partners with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to Enhance Mid-Day Meal Delivery in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a significant boost to the mid-day meal program in Bengaluru, NTT DATA, a global digital business and technology services leader, partnered with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, an implementing partner of the PM POSHAN program, to donate a specialized meal delivery vehicle. NTT DATA has been supporting the mid-day meal program from the last few years and last year we supported solar lights for their Mangalore kitchen. This donation is part of the ongoing collaboration, which includes supporting the mid-day meal program in Bengaluru for past few years. Last year, we provided solar lights for their Mangalore kitchen.

The meal distribution vehicle is a Tata 510 equipped with 141 insulated stainless-steel vessels, will serve up to 5,500 meals daily to 20 schools in the HKH region of Bengaluru. This contribution highlights NTT DATA's commitment to community welfare and educational initiatives. Through this partnership, approximately 1.2 million meals will be delivered annually, reinforcing our shared goal of eradicating classroom hunger and promoting education.

The Chief Information Technology Officer, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Vinod Sudhakar said, "We are immensely grateful to NTT DATA for their commitment and generous support. Partnerships like these are crucial in scaling our efforts and reaching more children. This initiative not only helps in logistical expansion but also instils hope and encouragement within the community. Together, we are driving change and nurturing the future of our nation."

The Sr. Director of Global Corporate Social Responsibility at NTT DATA, Gauri Bahulkar, stated, "NTT DATA remains steadfast in its commitment to education and eradicating hunger, recognizing these as fundamental pillars of a brighter future. We are proud to support the meals program and donate a food distribution vehicle to ensure that students in government schools receive nutritious meals, fostering their well-being and academic focus. Our partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation enables us to expand our reach, bringing quality education and essential nutrition to more students, empowering them to achieve their full potential.”

This partnership represents a scalable model of corporate engagement with NGOs, aiming to foster sustainable solutions for social challenges. The Akshaya Patra Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to NTT DATA for their generous support and looks forward to more collaborative efforts in the future.