Obscene messages to lady fitness influencer, Haryana man arrested

What began as online admiration quickly turned into a frightening ordeal for a Bengaluru-based lady fitness influencer, after an obsessed follower allegedly harassed her with obscene messages and travelled from Haryana to Karnataka to trace her in person. The accused, Sudhir Kumar, has been arrested by Bengaluru police.

The victim, who works as a fitness trainer and nutrition influencer, reportedly caught the accused’s attention through her Instagram content. Police said Sudhir initially sent messages seeking interaction but soon crossed boundaries, sending sexually explicit and objectionable messages. Despite repeated non-responses, he allegedly continued harassing her relentlessly.

Investigations revealed that the accused later obtained the woman’s WhatsApp number and resumed sending vulgar messages, intensifying the harassment. Friends and colleagues noticed the victim becoming increasingly anxious, as the messages continued for days without pause. Police described the behaviour as obsessive and threatening in nature.

The situation escalated further when Sudhir allegedly travelled from Haryana to Bengaluru with the intention of meeting the woman. After reaching the city, he reportedly approached gym staff and fitness colleagues to gather information about her schedule and location. Sensing serious danger, the victim immediately alerted the police.

Acting on her complaint, the South Division Women Police Station registered a case and swiftly arrested the accused.

Police officials said the timely complaint helped prevent a potentially serious incident. Digital evidence, including chats and call records, has been secured as part of the investigation.

The case highlights the growing risks faced by women influencers, whose public presence often attracts unwanted attention. Police have reiterated that cyber harassment, stalking, and obscene messaging are serious offences and urged victims not to hesitate in approaching law enforcement. Authorities said strict action will be taken against the accused under relevant sections

of the law.