Obscene video case: JD(S) legislator questions inclusion of party workers in Prajwal chargesheet

Bengaluru: JD-S MLA Swaroop Prakash has expressed strong outrage over the inclusion of names of party workers in the chargesheet filed in the Prajwal Revanna obscene video case, alleging that the move is aimed at derailing the investigation.

Addressing a press conference in Hassan on Friday, he said: “We will discuss the matter with senior party leaders and consider launching a state-wide protest. We will continue the protest until we get justice. Everyone knows how the Congress-led government adopted unethical means to win the Lok Sabha polls in the region.”

It may be noted that after the distribution of pen drives containing footage of alleged obscene videos, Prajwal Revanna — the prime accused in the case and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda — lost the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, which had earlier been represented by Deve Gowda.

Swaroop Prakash urged the government to order a high-level probe into the case and ensure that the truth is brought to light. He also appealed to party workers not to lose morale amid the developments.

He expressed suspicion that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the case, had not functioned in a completely impartial manner. He alleged that the case has been used for political purposes rather than being investigated fairly.

He further alleged that there has been a deliberate attempt to weaken the JD-S and undermine trust between its leaders and workers.

The Hassan legislator claimed that the names of certain influential individuals had been deliberately left out, while around 10–12 JD-S leaders and workers with no connection to the case had been included.

He termed the development an attempt to divert attention from the real culprits. “Instead of identifying the actual offenders, JD-S workers are being targeted. We strongly condemn this action,” he said.

Stating that the party would pursue the matter legally, he said JD-S leaders and workers are prepared to fight against what he described as unjust action.

“My relatives and party leaders are among those named in the case, but they have no connection to it. The names of certain influential individuals have been left out of the investigation. This has been done to divert the direction of the probe. The real culprits are being protected. We will approach the court for justice and to bring out the truth,” he said. Swaroop Prakash reiterated that the investigation is being misdirected by including the names of JD-S workers. He added that the truth would come out if the prime accused, Naveen (A1), is subjected to a narco test.

It may be recalled that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the obscene video case involving former MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, on Wednesday filed a 13,712-page chargesheet in the case.

Charges have been framed against 39 accused persons, and the list includes workers associated with both the BJP and the Congress.

The detailed chargesheet has been submitted to the Senior Civil Court in Hassan in connection with the distribution of pen drives containing the alleged obscene videos. According to the SIT, the names of 52 persons were mentioned during the course of the investigation, but charges have been established against 39 individuals.

The investigation was initiated based on a complaint filed by advocate Poornachandra, who had served as a JD-S agent during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The SIT has stated in the chargesheet that the accused had purchased around 70 pen drives in Hassan to distribute the videos. The investigation team recorded statements from 277 witnesses during the probe.