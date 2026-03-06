Officials briefed on steps to prevent drinking water shortage

Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K. on Thursday directed officials to take proactive measures to ensure that people and livestock in the district do not face a drinking water shortage during the upcoming summer months.

Chairing a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Rajathadri, she instructed officials to make adequate arrangements from now until the onset of the monsoon in June to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water in both urban and rural areas.

The DC said that, according to current reports received from various taluks, there is no immediate shortage of drinking water in the district. Based on the assessments submitted by officials, there is no likelihood of a water crisis until May 15. However, she emphasised that officials must remain alert and prepare contingency plans to supply water in case shortages arise.

Tahsildars, executive officers of taluk panchayats and heads of local bodies were directed to closely monitor the situation and ensure timely action wherever required.

Officials have identified the possibility of water scarcity in several areas, including 14 gram panchayats in Karkala, 36 in Kundapur, 15 in Byndoor, nine in Udupi, 13 in Brahmavar, four in Kapu and two in Hebri taluk. In addition, five wards in Saligrama Town Panchayat and 19 wards in Byndoor Town Panchayat could face drinking water issues in the coming days.

Engineers of the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department were instructed to assess the sustainability of existing water sources within two days and submit a report. The DC also directed officials to identify nearby private wells that could be used for emergency water supply and to maintain government wells and water bodies in a clean condition to ensure water availability for animals and birds.

Swaroopa T.K. further asked departments to prepare for potential summer fire hazards and conduct fire safety audits at public places. Health officials were directed to stock adequate medicines and ORS packets at primary health centres to tackle heat-related illnesses.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abid Gadyal, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary S.S. Kadrolli, Assistant Commissioner Rashmi and other officials were present at the meeting.