Once upon a sculptor’ captures KS Radhakrishnan’s artistic journey in his own words

Bengaluru : Chawla Art Gallery has announced the release of Once Upon a Sculptor a landmark publication authored by noted sculptor KS Radhakrishnan to mark his 70th birthday. The book offers a deeply personal and scholarly account of the artist’s life, tracing his evolution and contributions to modern Indian sculpture.

The volume chronicles Radhakrishnan’s journey from his early years in Kerala to his formal artistic training at Kala Bhavan Santiniketan, where his creative vision began to take shape. It further explores his growth under the mentorship of leading artists and his emergence as one of the most respected contemporary sculptors in India.

Known for his mastery over bronze as a medium, Radhakrishnan’s works are celebrated for their emotional intensity and technical finesse. The book provides a comprehensive overview of his major series, including the acclaimed Maiya and Musui works, which reflect recurring themes of human resilience, identity, and existential exploration. His signature motifs—often featuring small human figures interacting with boats and enclosed spaces—are examined within broader cultural and artistic contexts.

In a reflective passage, Radhakrishnan draws inspiration from his personal experiences, stating, “I myself had come from Kerala to Santiniketan and then to Delhi looking for my own space in the world. I saw the land around my studio filling up with houses of migrants… these human boxes were filled by the grand sufferings and celebrations of people trying to build an identity and a life of their own.”

The publication combines critical essays with curated visual documentation, offering readers both intellectual and aesthetic insight into the sculptor’s body of work. It also sheds light on his interactions with galleries, collectors, and institutions that have influenced his artistic journey over the decades.

Highlighting the significance of the book, Shibani Chawla, Director of Chawla Art Gallery, said, “This book holds special significance for us. Our long association with KS Radhakrishnan includes showcasing his works across exhibitions and presenting his solo at the India Art Fair in 2015.”

Published by Chawla Art Gallery, the book is priced at INR 3,500 and will soon be available on major platforms, including Amazon, and select bookstores.

With this release, KS Radhakrishnan not only documents his artistic legacy but also offers readers a rare, introspective window into the philosophy and lived experiences that have shaped one of India’s most distinguished sculptors.