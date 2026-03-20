One worker dies after inhaling toxic fumes , three critical

A tragic incident involving suspected gas exposure in an under-construction building in Hubballi has claimed the life of a 26-year-old worker, while three others continue to battle for life in hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Amjad Pasha, a native of Ramanagara district.

He had been undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital for the past three days after being found unconscious along with his co-workers. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed on Thursday.

The incident came to light on March 17 at a construction site in Deshpande Nagar, where a dry fruits shop was being set up.

Amjad, along with three others Jaffer, Jabi, and Haider—had travelled from Magadi taluk in Ramanagara to carry out interior and LED installation work.

According to preliminary information, the four workers had dinner on the night of March 16 and slept inside the shop after closing the shutter.

The lorry driver accompanying them slept outside in his vehicle. The next morning, when the workers did not wake up or respond, the driver opened the shutter and found all four lying unconscious, with froth visible around their mouths.

Locals were alerted immediately, and the workers were rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

While Amjad Pasha succumbed after three days of treatment, the condition of the remaining three remains critical, and they are currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. Initial investigations suggest that the workers may have suffered due to oxygen deficiency caused by toxic fumes.

The building, being under construction, reportedly had several chemicals stored inside for interior work.

In addition, another group of workers had been operating a generator overnight for glass work and allegedly left it running even after finishing their tasks.

Police suspect that the accumulation of carbon monoxide and lack of ventilation inside the closed structure led to suffocation. With no proper airflow, oxygen levels inside the building may have dropped drastically, causing the workers to lose consciousness in their sleep.

A case has been registered at the Hubballi Sub-Urban Police Station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain negligence and fix responsibility.