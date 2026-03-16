Opposition slams government after Speaker walks out of Assembly over unanswered questions

Bengaluru: A political storm erupted in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after Speaker U. T. Khader walked out of the House in protest against ministers failing to provide proper responses to legislators’ questions during the ongoing session.

The unprecedented development occurred during the question hour when ministers were presenting replies to written questions submitted by MLAs. Dissatisfied with the manner in which the answers were being presented, the Speaker expressed strong displeasure and adjourned the proceedings without specifying when the House would reconvene.

The situation escalated as opposition members repeatedly objected to what they described as incomplete and unsatisfactory responses from the government. Out of 230 written questions listed for the session, ministers managed to respond to only 84 questions, triggering protests from opposition benches.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging that it had lost control over the functioning of the Assembly.

“The Speaker himself has been forced to walk out of the House. Every day only 10 to 30 written questions are being answered. The government has virtually collapsed and the Chief Minister has lost control over the administration,” Ashoka said while addressing reporters outside the Assembly.

He further alleged that ministers were frequently absent from the House and were not taking Assembly proceedings seriously. According to him, the Speaker’s walkout was a strong message to the government about the deteriorating standards of governance.

Ashoka also questioned the coordination within the ruling party, claiming that confusion within the leadership was affecting the functioning of the Assembly. “Ministers are not attending the House regularly. There appears to be uncertainty about leadership, and that is why the government machinery is not functioning properly,” he added.

Supporting the Speaker’s stand, BJP MLA Sunil Kumar said the development was unprecedented in the history of the Assembly. He urged the government to take the Speaker’s concerns seriously and immediately address the issue.

“It is shocking that the Speaker had to leave the Chair in protest against the government’s attitude. During a 40-day session, members expect proper answers to the questions they raise on behalf of the public,” Sunil Kumar said.

Opposition leaders also demanded that the Chief Minister intervene in the matter and ensure that ministers attend the House regularly and respond to questions responsibly.

The dramatic scenes in the Assembly have intensified political tensions between the ruling party and the opposition, with the government now under pressure to restore normal functioning of the House and improve coordination during legislative proceedings.