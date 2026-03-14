Over 3,000 adulterated milk samples detected across State in one year

More than 3,000 milk samples supplied to dairies across Karnataka were found to be adulterated during a one-year period between January last year and January this year, the state government informed the legislature on Friday.

Responding to a question raised by MLC Madhu G. Madegowda during the Question Hour in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Leader of the House N. S. Boseraju provided the information on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

According to the government, a total of 15,15,575 milk samples supplied to 19 dairy unions and units were tested during the period. Out of these, 3,049 samples were found to contain adulteration.

Among districts, Hassan reported the highest number of adulterated samples with 788 cases.

This was followed by Ballari with 588 samples, Shivamogga with 434, Mandya with 418, and Kalaburagi with 315 samples testing positive for adulteration.

The government also informed the House that adulteration was detected in milk supplied by a private company, Dodla Dairy. However, authorities said no adulteration cases were found in certain districts and facilities including Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Dakshina Kannada. Similarly, no adulteration was reported at the Nandini Hi-Tech Product Plant, the Nandini Mega Powder Plant, Kanva Ramanagara and Mother Dairy.

Despite adulteration being a punishable offence that can attract a minimum of three months’ imprisonment and even life imprisonment, no criminal cases have been registered against milk suppliers during the period.

Instead, officials said adulterated milk is rejected and awareness is created among producers.

Milk producer cooperative societies are warned against repeated violations, and officials frequently visit such societies to conduct inspections and ensure that adulteration does not recur.The minister also revealed that adulteration commonly involves the addition of salt and sugar to milk supplied by primary milk producer cooperative societies.

To prevent such practices, adulteration testing kits have been distributed to all primary milk producer cooperative societies so that milk can be checked before being accepted.In addition, milk collected by cooperatives is subjected to further testing at the dairy level.

Authorities also said a vigilance team has been formed within the Karnataka Milk Federation to monitor milk sold under the Nandini label.If adulterated milk is detected under the Nandini brand, officials said police complaints will be filed against those responsible.