Overseas Job Scam in Mangaluru: 300 Duped of ₹9 Crore, Two Policemen Suspended for Lapses

Mangaluru: A recruitment agency in Mangaluru has been accused of swindling nearly 300 job aspirants from across South India of more than ₹9 crore, in a growing scandal that has also led to the suspension of two local police officers for dereliction of duty.

The firm, Hire Grow Elegant Overseas International, operating from the city’s Bendoorwell locality, allegedly promised employment opportunities abroad and collected over ₹1.75 lakh per candidate towards medical tests, visa processing, travel arrangements, and documentation. However, the agency reportedly shut shop on May 2 without delivering any promised services, returning only the original documents submitted by the candidates.

The scam came to light after complaints were filed by aspirants from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Goa. Many had paid in installments via digital QR code transactions. Some victims alleged they were even summoned at odd hours for paperwork under the pretext of urgent visa requirements.

Taking note of the mounting complaints, the Dakshina Kannada district unit of the Congress labour wing intervened and alerted the police. It also pointed out that the agency had no valid registration under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Significantly, the Protector of Emigrants (PoE) office in Bengaluru had warned the Mangaluru police in late 2024 about the agency’s operations, but no follow-up action was taken.

Following pressure from the victims and political groups, the investigation was handed over to the City Crime Branch (CCB), which arrested the agency’s owner, Masiuallah Atiualla Khan. He has been remanded to judicial custody. Three others are also facing investigation, with a case registered at Kadri police station.

Meanwhile, in a major administrative action, two police personnel have been suspended for mishandling the case. Inspector Somasekhar G.C. of Mangaluru East Police Station was found to have ignored prior complaints and failed to initiate legal proceedings, even after the PoE’s alerts. His negligence allegedly allowed the agency to defraud more job seekers to the tune of ₹1.82 crore.

In addition, PSI Umesh Kumar M.N., previously handling the case at Mangaluru East and currently posted at Barke Police Station, has been suspended for multiple lapses in the investigation. According to a press release issued by the city police, he failed to arrest suspects, gather financial evidence, or properly examine victims and witnesses.

“Both officers demonstrated negligence, irresponsibility, and a breach of official duty. Departmental disciplinary action has been initiated,” the statement said.

The incident has renewed concerns over unregulated recruitment firms operating in the region and the failure of enforcement agencies to act on time. For the hundreds of aspiring migrant workers now left in limbo, it is a sobering reminder of the risks associated with chasing overseas employment through unverified channels.