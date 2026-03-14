Parents protest as management decides to shut East West Academy citing financial crisis

Bengaluru : The management of East West Academy has decided to shut down the institution citing severe financial difficulties, leaving the future of more than 350 students uncertain. The decision has triggered strong protests from parents, who have expressed anger and concern over the sudden move.

The school, located in the Maruti Extension area of Rajajinagar, has a history of nearly 58 years and currently has students studying from Class 1 to Class 10. After learning about the management’s decision to close the school, several parents rushed to the campus and demanded that the authorities reconsider the move.

According to the school management, the institution is facing severe financial stress and is finding it difficult to manage day-to-day operations. They said that paying salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff has become increasingly challenging, forcing them to consider shutting down the school.

The management has reportedly informed parents that after the completion of the ongoing academic year and examinations, they should admit their children to other schools. However, parents have strongly opposed the decision and insisted that the school continue functioning for at least another year.

Several parents suggested that the management could increase the school fees slightly to overcome the financial crisis. “We are ready to pay higher fees if required, but the school should not be closed abruptly. Our children have been studying here for years and shifting them suddenly will affect their education,” a parent said.

Parents also alleged that the local education authorities have not paid adequate attention to the issue. They claimed that officials from the Department of School Education and Literacy have not intervened despite the seriousness of the situation.

The protesting parents urged the Karnataka government and the education department to step in and find a solution so that the school can continue functioning. They said that closing a long-established institution like East West Academy would not only disrupt the education of hundreds of students but also affect the livelihoods of teachers and staff.

Parents have now appealed to the authorities to hold discussions with the management and explore possible ways to resolve the financial crisis, including restructuring the fee system or providing institutional support, to ensure that the students’ academic future is protected.