Parrot astrologer cheats IT officer of rs 35 lakh jewellery

A bizarre cheating case has surfaced in Bengaluru where an Income Tax department officer allegedly lost gold jewellery worth around ₹35 lakh after falling prey to a parrot astrologer who promised to perform special rituals to secure a transfer and promotion. The incident reportedly took place near Sri Circle in Bharathi Nagar, where the accused astrologer, identified as Shekhar, used to sit on the roadside offering “parrot astrology” predictions to passersby.

According to police sources, the victim, an officer working in the Income Tax department in Bengaluru for several years, came across Shekhar in December last year while passing through the area. Shekhar allegedly convinced the officer that he could predict his future by reading his horoscope through parrot astrology. The astrologer reportedly told the officer that his life would improve if certain religious rituals were performed. He further claimed that a special pooja would help remove obstacles in the officer’s career and ensure a favourable transfer and promotion.

Trusting the astrologer’s words, the officer initially paid ₹50,000 for the ritual. After the first pooja, Shekhar continued contacting the officer frequently and discussed the issue of his transfer.

Later, the astrologer allegedly told the officer that a much bigger ritual was required to ensure success. For the ritual, he asked the officer to bring gold ornaments from home, claiming they would be used temporarily during the pooja and returned afterward.

Believing the claim, the officer handed over gold jewellery weighing around 194 grams worth approximately ₹35 lakh along with about 1.3 kilograms of silver to the accused. Shekhar reportedly promised that the ornaments would be returned within a day after the completion of the ritual. However, he kept delaying the return of the valuables, repeatedly telling the officer that the pooja was still in progress and would finish the next day.

For nearly a week, the officer kept following up with the astrologer. Eventually, when he visited the usual spot near Sri Circle in Bharathi Nagar, he found that Shekhar had disappeared. Realising that he had been cheated, the officer approached the Bharathi Nagar police station and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case of cheating and launched a search for the accused astrologer. Investigators are now examining whether the accused has cheated other people using a similar method. Police officials have also urged citizens to remain cautious about individuals claiming supernatural powers or promising success through rituals, warning that such frauds are becoming increasingly common in urban areas.