Pass KAOMA 2025 in Current Session and Scrap Discriminatory Waste Management Charges: BAF Urges Government

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Apartments Federation (BAF) has strongly appealed to the State Government to enact the much-anticipated Karnataka Apartment Ownership and Management Act 2025 (KAOMA 2025) during the ongoing Budget Session.

The federation also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the discriminatory solid waste management charges imposed on apartment communities.

Addressing the media at the Bangalore Press Club today, BAF office-bearers expressed disappointment over the legislative stagnation. They highlighted that two years have passed since Honorable Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured the Legislative Assembly of a new law to replace the outdated 1972 Act. Although the KAOMA 2025 draft has been ready since July 2025, and public consultations were held following a prior BAF press conference on December 2 last year, the bill has still not been tabled. While suggestions were sought and reviewed by the Deputy Chief Minister, no preparations have been made to introduce the legislation.

"We are holding this press conference today to remind the government of the promises made to lakhs of apartment residents," stated Satish Mallya, President of BAF.

"The delay in passing the KAOMA 2025 Act is leaving citizens struggling to manage their apartments, resolve disputes, and protect their ownership rights without a legal framework. To safeguard the interests of lakhs of apartment owners across Karnataka, we earnestly request the Honourable Deputy Chief Minister and all legislators to pass this Act in the current Budget Session."

The federation also raised severe concerns over recent notices issued by Bangalore Solid Waste Management Limited. Since mid-January 2026, new regulations have classified apartment complexes with over 100 units as Bulk Waste Generators, leading to higher user fees.

While an independent house under 2,000 square feet pays a nominal fee of ₹100 per month through property tax, apartment residents are being charged ₹12 per kilogram. Coupled with an 18% GST burden, this amounts to approximately ₹360 per month per flat—a significant increase in waste disposal costs. For a 500-unit apartment, this translates to lakhs of rupees in additional financial burden every month.

"Our communities are committed to sustainable waste management and have followed in-situ wet waste processing and source segregation since 2016. However, imposing such high fees and treating families in flats differently from those in independent houses is discriminatory," the BAF officials said.

Instead of forcing associations to sign contracts with waste processing units, the federation demanded that BSWML directly collect a parity-based user fee from apartments without GST and appoint waste processors directly. "For our responsible waste management, we need green credits, not financial penalties," the officials urged.