Passenger who tried opening aircraft emergency door booked after abusing Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A Maharashtra-based airline passenger who allegedly attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-flight has now landed in further trouble after posting abusive remarks against police on social media. The incident, which initially appeared to be a case of negligence, has escalated into a criminal matter with an FIR being registered against the accused.

The passenger, identified as Utkarsh Gautam, had attempted to open the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight travelling from Jaipur to Bengaluru on March 22. The act created panic among passengers and crew onboard. Upon landing at Kempegowda International Airport, airline authorities immediately handed him over to airport police.

Initially, considering the possibility that the act may have been unintentional, the Bengaluru Airport Police registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) and let him off with a warning after counselling. Officials believed the matter did not warrant a serious criminal case at that stage.

However, shortly after leaving the police station, the accused took to social media platform X and posted abusive and derogatory remarks against the police. In his post, he allegedly tagged Mumbai Police and used offensive language against Bengaluru police personnel, even making false claims that he had been detained and harassed for four hours.

The tweet quickly went viral, drawing attention from authorities. Taking serious note of the allegations and the abusive language, police at Kempegowda International Airport registered an FIR against Utkarsh Gautam suo motu.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the accused reportedly deleted all his tweets and has since gone absconding. Police officials have launched efforts to trace him and proceed with further legal action.

Authorities have reiterated that any act that compromises aviation safety, such as tampering with emergency exits, is treated with utmost seriousness. Additionally, misuse of social media to spread false information or abuse law enforcement agencies will invite strict legal consequences.

The incident has sparked discussions on passenger behaviour during flights and the importance of adhering to safety protocols. Aviation experts have stressed that even minor acts of negligence onboard can have severe consequences, both legally and in terms of passenger safety.

Investigations are currently underway, and police are expected to take appropriate action once the accused is apprehended.