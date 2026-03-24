PDG acquires 210 mw capacity in india, targets 1 GW portfolio

Bengaluru: Princeton Digital Group (PDG) has announced a strategic multi-site acquisition in India, adding 210 MW of data center capacity and taking its total operating and planned capacity in the country close to 1 gigawatt (GW).

The expansion spans key data hub markets including Mumbai and Hyderabad, where PDG has secured power and key land approvals, enabling faster execution timelines and readiness for service.

The move comes amid surging demand for data infrastructure driven by cloud adoption and artificial intelligence (AI)-led digital transformation across India. The additional capacity is expected to significantly enhance PDG’s ability to support global hyperscalers expanding their footprint in the country.

“India is entering a defining phase of its cloud and AI journey,” said Rangu Salgame, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder of PDG. “As one of the most important markets, India is integral to PDG’s growth and investment strategy in building a world-class portfolio of data centers serving global hyperscalers.”

He added, “This acquisition reflects our commitment to scaling responsibly with secured power, approvals in place, and a clear path to execution.”

With this latest development, PDG’s total investment commitment in India has reached approximately $2.5 billion, underlining its long-term focus on the market. The company said the expansion nearly doubles its planned capacity in India, strengthening its competitive position in the rapidly growing data center sector.

Vipin Shirsat, Managing Director, India, highlighted the operational and sustainability aspects of the expansion. “Since entering India in 2022, we have approached the market as a long-term growth engine and a strategic region for our global customers,” he said.

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver AI-ready, high-density capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Sustainability remains central to our approach, from IGBC Platinum-certified facilities and renewable energy procurement to green financing structures,” Shirsat added.

India’s data center market has been witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing internet penetration, data consumption, and enterprise digitisation. With hyperscalers and large enterprises accelerating investments, cities like Mumbai and Hyderabad have emerged as critical infrastructure hubs.

With operations across seven countries in Asia and a portfolio exceeding 1.8 GW, PDG said the latest acquisition reinforces its position as a leading player in the region’s digital infrastructure space while advancing its long-term growth ambitions in India.