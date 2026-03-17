PDO caught taking bribe in Mysuru, stages suicide attempt to evade arrest

Mysuru: In yet another case exposing corruption among government officials, a woman Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta while allegedly accepting a bribe. The incident later took a dramatic turn when the accused attempted self-harm inside the office to avoid arrest.

The incident occurred at the Mulluru Gram Panchayat office in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. The accused has been identified as Manjula. According to officials, the case came to light after a complaint was filed by Mahadev, whose father Swamy had worked as a waterman in the same panchayat.

After Swamy’s death, Mahadev was given a job on compassionate grounds. However, his father’s pending salary of nearly ₹4 lakh had not been released for two years. Mahadev alleged that Manjula demanded ₹50,000 as a bribe to clear the dues.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Mahadev approached Lokayukta officials and filed a complaint. Acting on the complaint, officials laid a trap and visited the office. During the operation, Manjula was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting ₹25,000 as an advance.

Officials stated that the accused was in possession of the marked currency notes when they intervened. The evidence was documented as part of the procedure, and the team initiated further action at the spot.

Soon after being caught, the accused allegedly tried to create chaos to derail the proceedings. She picked up a sharp object inside the office and injured her own hand. Officials said the act appeared to be an attempt to escape arrest and delay the investigation.

The sudden incident created panic among staff and officials present at the office. The Lokayukta team immediately intervened and ensured that the situation did not escalate further.

Manjula was shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru for treatment. Doctors attending to her confirmed that her condition is stable and she is out of danger.

Lokayukta officials stated that further legal action will continue after she recovers. They also reiterated that the investigation will examine all aspects of the case, including the alleged demand for bribe.

The case has once again highlighted concerns over corruption in local governance. Officials indicated that strict action would be taken in accordance with the law once the inquiry is completed.