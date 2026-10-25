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Pilikula Fish Festival Draws Huge Crowds with Fresh Catch and Seafood Feast
In Short
The Pilikula Development Authority successfully organised its annual Matsyotsava (Fish Festival) and Fish Food Fair on Sunday, attracting over 2,000 visitors to the sprawling lake at the eco-tourism destination.
Mangaluru: The Pilikula Development Authority successfully organised its annual Matsyotsava (Fish Festival) and Fish Food Fair on Sunday, attracting over 2,000 visitors to the sprawling lake at the eco-tourism destination.
MLA of Mulki-Moodbidri constituency Umanath Kotian inaugurated the event by releasing fish into the lake. Nominees of the authority committee Shivarama Malli and N.G. Mohan, subcommittee chairman G. Sriniketan, and General Manager of Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation Mahesh Kumar were present as guests. Authority Commissioner Dr Arun Kumar Shetty and Administrator Dr Ashok K.R. also attended.
The festival featured the catching and sale of robust fish reared in Pilikula’s lake, including catla, rohu, gouri and tilapia. Visitors enjoyed a variety of freshly prepared fish delicacies at the food fair that accompanied the event.
Pilikula has evolved into a unique eco-friendly tourist destination in the country. The authority regularly organises traditional programmes to attract visitors and create awareness among the public, especially students, about biodiversity, art and culture. Activities include identifying, rearing and breeding fish species before releasing them into their natural habitats, along with the annual public display and sale of fish grown in the lake.
The programme was compered by Jagannath. Ramakrishna offered the vote of thanks. Dr Nithin, Udaya Kumar Shetty and Nagesh Kulal assisted in the arrangements.
The successful event once again highlighted Pilikula’s role as a vibrant centre for environmental education and community engagement while promoting local aquaculture.