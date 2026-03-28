Plan to reclaim 444 acres of forest land from Air Force soon: Khandre

Bengaluru: Karnataka: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has directed officials to initiate immediate action to reclaim 444 acres of forest land in Jarakabande Kaval, in Bengaluru North taluk, currently under the possession of the Indian Air Force.

In written instructions issued to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department, the Minister ordered that proceedings be initiated under Section 64A of the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963, to take back the land.

Khandre stated that the State government had already cancelled the earlier allotment of 452.4 acres of forest land to the Indian Air Force on October 9, 2017, with a decision to preserve the area as an essential green lung space for Bengaluru. He directed officials to take immediate steps to clear the encroachment and restore the land.

Despite the cancellation of the allotment in the interest of national priorities, the Indian Air Force had been advised to apply for alternative land as per the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. However, the Minister noted that the due process had not been followed, amounting to a violation of rules. He clarified that the Air Force has no legal claim over the land and instructed officials to issue notices under Section 64A to proceed with eviction.

The Minister further directed that any future infrastructure development in the area must strictly adhere to forest regulations, including obtaining prior approval from the Forest Department through the Parivesh portal.

He also instructed that a circular be issued to all departments to ensure compliance with the rules.